Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGGZF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AGGZF stock remained flat at $$25.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

