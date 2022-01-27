AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at Barclays

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal wight rating on the stock.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.83.

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$499.00 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.79. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

