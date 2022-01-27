AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Jan 22 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a jan 22 dividend on Monday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

