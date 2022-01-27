AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.65.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF remained flat at $$2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. AIB Group has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

See Also: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.