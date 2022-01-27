Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target Raised to €150.00 at Citigroup

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from €138.00 ($156.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.86.

EADSY opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

