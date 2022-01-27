Akroma Hits Market Cap of $84,990.87 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $84,990.87 and $121.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,411.26 or 0.06528958 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00065823 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

