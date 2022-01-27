Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

AKZOY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $34.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

