Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 682,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,054,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,452,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 873,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

