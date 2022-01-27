Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. 94,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,740. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.13 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alaska Air Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Alaska Air Group worth $70,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

