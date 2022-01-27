Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.62. 1,034,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,161. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.33 and its 200-day moving average is $233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total transaction of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

