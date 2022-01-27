Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Alcoa alerts:

NYSE AA opened at $60.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.