Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ ALRS traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $27.57. 20,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

