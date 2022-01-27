Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,037,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

