Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

