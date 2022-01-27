Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 1.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price fell 1.5% on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $117.34 and last traded at $117.34. 166,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,169,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.14.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BABA. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $307.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

