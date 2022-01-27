Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 2,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,578,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,030,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

