Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

ALNA opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

