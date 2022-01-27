AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.58.

AB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $35.09 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,804,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.