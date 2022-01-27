Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,740 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 25.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 9.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $62.75 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

