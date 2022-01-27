Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,136 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

