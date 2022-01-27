Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,140 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 939,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $741,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

