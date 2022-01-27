Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,854 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $11,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TransUnion by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after buying an additional 2,499,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,383,000 after buying an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TransUnion by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,414,000 after purchasing an additional 368,192 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in TransUnion by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,547,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474,210 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $98.74 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $83.11 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200 day moving average is $115.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

