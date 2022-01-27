Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,240 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

COOP stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.55. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

