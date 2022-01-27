AllianceBlock (ALBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.02 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $86.02 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006033 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

AllianceBlock (CRYPTO:ALBT) is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

