Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,878,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,662,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,753,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth $8,802,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter worth $7,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

FMIV opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

