Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 774,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATIP shares. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.