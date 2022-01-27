Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $92,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.75 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

