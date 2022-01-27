Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $169.48 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.30 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,024,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.