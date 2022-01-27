Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,240 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 39.82%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.