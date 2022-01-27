Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,410,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 49.0% in the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 13,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 124,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded up $45.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,630.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,845.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,807.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,239.08.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

