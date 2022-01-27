Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,400,261,000 after acquiring an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after acquiring an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $58.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,643.04. 26,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,797.28 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,845.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,807.44. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

