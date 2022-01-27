AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,771 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 6.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRTY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.70. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.