AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $469,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,278 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.39. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

