AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.49 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $384,550. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

