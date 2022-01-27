AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Navient by 705.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 115,343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Navient by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 34.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 466,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 120,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Navient by 25.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 413,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

