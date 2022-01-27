AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $625.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.32. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUBY shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

