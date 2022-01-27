AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 75.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,078 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners raised its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in New Relic by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $10,316,512. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic stock opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.