AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,928 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 38.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.68 and its 200 day moving average is $150.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

