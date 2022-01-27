Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ALTR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 398,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,137. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.41 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 439.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

