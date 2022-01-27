Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.
ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
ALTR stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 398,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,137. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -727.41 and a beta of 1.51. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $54.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73.
In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 85,006 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $6,611,766.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,987 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,586. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,802 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 439.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,955 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
