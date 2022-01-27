Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,092 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 32.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

AIMC opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

