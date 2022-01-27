Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

