Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

MO stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 273,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,192. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

