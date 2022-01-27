American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,530 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $13,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Herc by 109.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Herc in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of HRI opened at $152.85 on Thursday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.74.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

