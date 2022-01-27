American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,112 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,229 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FL opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

