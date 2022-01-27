American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,199 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $863.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

