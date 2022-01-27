American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 359,670 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 280.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,971,000 after purchasing an additional 170,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,807,100. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

