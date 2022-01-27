American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NAVI opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.71.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.