American Century Companies Inc. Takes $12.47 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 348,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,335 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,014. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.