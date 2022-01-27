American Century Companies Inc. Takes $13.16 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 19.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.78.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.