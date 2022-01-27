American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.03.

AMH stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,094. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

